Eagles win South Georgia strife, 102-91
Eagles win South Georgia strife, 102-91

  • By McClain Baxley The George-Anne staff
While the nation was engulfed by the annual Army-Navy football game, the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team got into a running game of their own with the Savannah State Tigers. In a close battle, the Eagles would extend their win streak to two with a 102-91 victory at home.

Rockin' around the parking ticket tree
Rockin' around the parking ticket tree

  • By Blakeley Bartee and Matthew Enfinger The George-Anne staff
As the holiday season rolls on, many Georgia Southern University students are celebrating with decorations, sweater parties and special traditions.

The Barber Shop Talk: Changing the way people think
The Barber Shop Talk: Changing the way people think

  • By Cecilia Robinson The George-Anne contributor
It was an eye-opening, mesmerizing event. The barbers’ and their clients’ topics were raw ,but spoke truth and initiated thoughts one didn’t even know he/she was capable of thinking. As much knowledge and wisdom, a young man learns through his Sunday ritual of a barber shop visit, is how muc…

The Best Finals Week Practices

  • Dana Lark
The daydream of a semester’s end is now over. With that beautiful reality comes the dreaded, unavoidable and all-consuming week of finals. To a certain degree, it is guaranteed misery. However, the extent of that misery is completely up to you. All’s not lost and you do have control over a few simple things that […]

I was wrong

I was wrong

As I sit down to write this semi-heartfelt, probably-too-drawn-out goodbye, I can't help but think of all the times I was drastically, miserably wrong about this university, myself and the world over these last five-and-a-half years.

Guest Column: Stop the Stigma

Guest Column: Stop the Stigma

“If you go to counseling, you’re crazy and weak.” Negative, yet common, stigmas like this are associated with counseling and therapy, and cause many people in need to not seek help or treatment. Often times, we are taught that if we need therapeutic help, we’re crazy, we’re weak and we have …