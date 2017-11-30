Josh Whitfield, co-owner of Whitfield Signs, says he's working closely with the city, county and Blue Mile Committee to commission a new retail district in downtown Statesboro, according to a recent article in the Statesboro Herald.
Valencia Warren, Student Government Association executive vice president, proposed a resolution for the university to acknowledge systematic inequality that affects minorities during a SGA meeting on Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m.
President Jaimie Hebert will return to flip the switch at his second Lighting of Sweetheart Circle, a Georgia Southern University tradition, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern University remembers the lives of two students who were killed in a car crash on Interstate 16 in Laurens County Sunday morning.
Georgia Southern University students Jack Harris, 20, and Garrett Harris, 18, were killed in a car crash on Interstate 16 in Laurens County Sunday morning.
Local Statesboro restaurant El Jalapeño, located at 711 S. Main St., has closed as of Nov. 20, according to multiple former employees of the establishment and owner Luis Gomez.
Former Eagle star running back Adrian Peterson is scheduled to speak at the Fall 2017 commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 8 at Paulson Stadium.
While the nation was engulfed by the annual Army-Navy football game, the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team got into a running game of their own with the Savannah State Tigers. In a close battle, the Eagles would extend their win streak to two with a 102-91 victory at home.
When the Eagles left Auburn after their first loss of the season, there was still a strong sense of optimism and pride. "We can't let this loss define our season," first-year starting quarterback Shai Werts said.
A spokesman for Georgia Southern football announced on Sunday the dismissals of offensive coordinator Bryan Cook, defensive coordinator Lorenzo Costantini and strength and conditioning coach Dwayne Chandler.
On Thursday, it was announced that Georgia Southern’s future football schedule would have many changes.
Georgia Southern’s men’s basketball is set to host the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs at Hanner Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Georgia Southern women’s basketball team broke their two-game win streak with a loss from neighboring school, Savannah State Wednesday night by just four points.
The Georgia Southern football team will travel to Conway, S.C. on Saturday to take on the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina in what will be the final game of the season and Chad Lunsford's first game since being promoted to full-time head coach.
He was a randomly assigned roommate when Nicholas Seymour, junior mechanical engineering major, first met Jack "Deacon" Harris.
As the holiday season rolls on, many Georgia Southern University students are celebrating with decorations, sweater parties and special traditions.
It was an eye-opening, mesmerizing event. The barbers’ and their clients’ topics were raw ,but spoke truth and initiated thoughts one didn’t even know he/she was capable of thinking. As much knowledge and wisdom, a young man learns through his Sunday ritual of a barber shop visit, is how muc…
The daydream of a semester’s end is now over. With that beautiful reality comes the dreaded, unavoidable and all-consuming week of finals. To a certain degree, it is guaranteed misery. However, the extent of that misery is completely up to you. All’s not lost and you do have control over a few simple things that […]
Recently, an honorary team member of the Georgia Southern Police Department was re-certified for his first time. However, he probably isn't who (or what) you might be thinking of.
When the Eagles left Auburn after their first loss of the season, there was still a strong sense of optimism and pride. "We can't let this loss define our season," first-year starting quarterback Shai Werts said.
As I sit down to write this semi-heartfelt, probably-too-drawn-out goodbye, I can't help but think of all the times I was drastically, miserably wrong about this university, myself and the world over these last five-and-a-half years.
Last year the George-Anne’s current Editor-in-Chief, Jozsef Papp, wrote an article discussing how students deserve more dining options. When I first read his article I remember rolling my eyes and thinking “We have a Chick-fil-A, sandwich shop and gas stations that serve sushi, what more cou…
“If you go to counseling, you’re crazy and weak.” Negative, yet common, stigmas like this are associated with counseling and therapy, and cause many people in need to not seek help or treatment. Often times, we are taught that if we need therapeutic help, we’re crazy, we’re weak and we have …
